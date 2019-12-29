OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Many economists anticipate the economy will expand at a 2 percent rate in the last quarter of the year, the story reported.

Downtown remains popular

The City Council on Monday approved an agreement with Merge Urban Development Group (whose offices are located in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin) for construction of a $6 million, 60,000-square-foot residential-commercial building at the corner of Floyd Boulevard and Fourth Street.

In addition to taxes and jobs for the city, the project will produce 60 market-rate housing units and some 6,600 square feet of commercial space downtown.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2020 and finish sometime in 2021.

"We're seeing a lot of activity in the community, particularly in the downtown," Mayor Bob Scott said for a Dec. 21 Journal story. "Developers from all over the Midwest are recognizing the benefits of investing in Sioux City as the demand increases for a variety of downtown living options in our community."

