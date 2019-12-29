OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Thumbs up
Morningside remains champion
We offer our congratulations to the Morningside College football team for winning its second consecutive NAIA national championship on Dec. 21, a 40-38 victory over Marian University in Grambling, Louisiana.
Coach Steve Ryan's Mustangs finished the year 14-0, extending the team's winning streak to 29 games.
Morningside defeated Benedictine College of Atchison, Kansas, 35-28 for the NAIA football title last December in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Wall Street remains bullish
Continuing Wall Street's strong 2019, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached new highs on Thursday.
The Dow rose 105.94 points to 28,621.39. The Nasdaq climbed 69.51 points to close over 9,000, at 9,022.39, for the first time. The S&P 500 rose 16.53 points to 3,239.91.
U.S. economy remains strong
Thanks to resilient consumers, a healthy job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, the nation's economy is finishing the year in strong shape, The Associated Press reported in the Dec. 21 Journal.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the July-September quarter. Consumer spending for the third quarter grew at an annual rate of 3.2 percent and grew by 0.4 percent in November (the strongest monthly gain since July), according to the AP story.
Many economists anticipate the economy will expand at a 2 percent rate in the last quarter of the year, the story reported.
Downtown remains popular
The City Council on Monday approved an agreement with Merge Urban Development Group (whose offices are located in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin) for construction of a $6 million, 60,000-square-foot residential-commercial building at the corner of Floyd Boulevard and Fourth Street.
In addition to taxes and jobs for the city, the project will produce 60 market-rate housing units and some 6,600 square feet of commercial space downtown.
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2020 and finish sometime in 2021.
"We're seeing a lot of activity in the community, particularly in the downtown," Mayor Bob Scott said for a Dec. 21 Journal story. "Developers from all over the Midwest are recognizing the benefits of investing in Sioux City as the demand increases for a variety of downtown living options in our community."
Thumbs down
America remains overweight
Nearly half of Americans will be obese and one-quarter of Americans will be severely obese in 10 years, predicts a new study, led by scientists at Harvard and George Washington universities, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, The Associated Press reported in the Dec. 19 Journal.
The new research predicts by 2030, about 49 percent of U.S. adults will be obese as measured by body mass index, or BMI; in 29 states, more than have of adults will be obese. Some 24 percent, the study predicts, will be severely so.
Normal is a BMI of under 25, overweight is 25 to 30, moderately obese is 30 to 35, and severely obese is 35 or over.