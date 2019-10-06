Thumbs up
Voter ID OK
District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin upheld voter identification as allowable under the Iowa Constitution in a ruling on a lawsuit filed last year, The Associated Press reported in Wednesday's Journal.
"My goal has always been to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat," Secretary of State Paul Pate said in reaction. "I will continue to fight to ensure Iowa has clean, fair elections statewide."
As an additional layer of protection for the integrity of elections in this state, we long have supported a requirement that voters show some form of identification before casting a ballot.
Fleet Farm Arena
Fleet Farm signed an eight-year contract with Spectra for arena naming rights at the Tyson Events Center, The Journal reported Tuesday.
The Appleton, Wisconsin, based retail chain's name will replace Gateway, the former North Sioux City, South Dakota, computer maker for whom the arena was named since Tyson's 2003 opening.
"We appreciate the support Gateway has given the Tyson Events Center over the past 15 years and are grateful for the opportunity to work with Fleet Farm on a long-term community partnership," Tim Savona, Tyson general manager, said during a ceremony to announce the naming rights agreement.
Iowa enjoys surplus
Iowa closed the books on fiscal 2019 with an ending balance of $289.3 million, more than double its general fund surplus for the year before, The Journal's Des Moines bureau reported on Tuesday.
According to the Legislative Services Agency, tax collections were some $99 million above what was estimated for fiscal 2019 and some $521 million more than the total for the year before.
"Iowa's fiscal health is strong, and it's a reflection of a vibrant economy as well as our ability to live within our means," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in reaction.
Big Givers
Last week, the second Siouxland Big Give produced tens of thousands of dollars in pledges to support more than 100 local and area nonprofit organizations.
Last year, 1,478 individuals donated almost $105,000. When totaled, this year's pledges are expected to surpass that figure.
Inspired by similar campaigns across the nation, the 24-hour event is designed to increase public awareness of nonprofit organizations and produce support for them through donations of at least $10.
Thumbs down
'Slow to respond'
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was "slow to respond" to America's rising opioid epidemic, the Justice Department's inspector general said in a report issued Tuesday.
"Unlike past drug crises, in combating the current opioid epidemic DEA failed to develop a comprehensive national strategy that could have focused and directed its regulatory and enforcement efforts," according to the report, described in an Associated Press story in Wednesday's Journal.
Opioids have been linked to more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000, the AP story reported.