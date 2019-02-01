Thumbs down
Disappointing
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday said she will sign into law a bill allowing individuals to carry concealed handguns without a permit, something commonly called "constitutional carry."
Under current law, South Dakotans can obtain a concealed carry permit for $10 after passing a background check administered through their local sheriff’s department. Because we believe public safety in the state would be negatively impacted by elimination of the screening provided by the permit process, we side with the South Dakota Sheriffs' Association and South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association in opposition to this proposal.
Thumbs up
Grassley ranks high
In its annual "Report Card" for members of Congress, independent GovTrack ranks U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, high among senators in a number of important categories.
According to a Thursday news release from Grassley's office, the senator's high rankings included the following: 1) Received more bipartisan co-sponsors on bills than any other member of the Senate during the 115th Congress. 2) Moved more of his bills out of committee than any other member of the Senate. 3) Supported government transparency more than any other Republican senator.
County supports riverfront project
Supervisors Keith Radig, Jeremy Taylor and Marty Pottebaum on Tuesday voted to approve a $60,000 Woodbury County contribution to planned redevelopment of the former Argosy casino site on Sioux City's riverfront.
Good for them.
As we said in an editorial in Octobefr, we believe the county should get behind this dynamic project in financial fashion for the following reasons:
1) Like the proposed expo center in our community's old stockyards area and Cone Park, both of which received financial support from the county, the riverfront project shouldn't be viewed as an us-vs.-them, rural-vs.-urban proposition. An enhanced riverfront will contribute to economic growth in our community by boosting quality of life, but all of Woodbury County will benefit because when the largest city in the county grows, everyone in the county prospers.
2) A contribution of money by the county would boost efforts by the city to secure a state grant because those grant programs require city, county and private funding for a proposed project.
3) In the past we have used this space to lament poor relations between Woodbury County and city of Sioux City government because, in our view, city-county conflict is not in the best interests of residents and taxpayers. Like its support for the proposed expo center as well as for Cone Park, county board support for the riverfront project will strengthen the city-county relationship.
Support for school tax extension grows
A 21-year extension of Iowa's one-cent school infrastructure sales tax is gaining momentum in the Legislature, The Journal's Des Moines bureau reported.
Extension of the tax, which sunsets in 2029, is among our biggest hopes for this session and something we have advocated for in this space on many occasions in the past.
The benefits of the tax speak for themselves in the form of school improvements across Iowa, but perhaps no school district in the state has benefitted more from the tax than our local system. Still, a variety of needs remain – here and elsewhere. To plan and bond for critical future infrastructure projects, the Sioux City school district and districts throughout Iowa need an end to uncertainty about the future of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, tax.
Woodbury workforce efforts honored
Woodbury County is the first county in Iowa to receive ACT Work Ready Communities certification.
According to its website, participants in the program help:
- "business and industry know exactly what foundational skills they need for a productive workforce - and to easily communicate their needs."
- "individuals understand what skills are required by employers - and how to prepare themselves for success."
- "policy makers consistently measure the skills gap in a timely manner at the national, state and local levels."
"educators close the skills gap, via tools integrated into career pathways with stackable industry-recognized credentials."
- "economic developers use an on-demand reporting tool to market the quality of their workforce."
“It’s a big deal to be the first county in Iowa to become an ACT Work Ready Community because this certification provides local employers and prospective companies with credible data on the workforce in our county,” Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Keith Radig said in a Journal story.
Governor Kim Reynolds attended a local ceremony to make the certification announcement in Sioux City last Friday.
"It just says that this county is collaborating and coordinating and you are doing everything that you can to help not only workers get the skills that they need, but really the partnership with the community and business and industry to hire these individuals," Reynolds told our editorial board in a meeting before the event.