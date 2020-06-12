OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Thumbs up
Social distancing champions
We applaud business owners who diligently approached reopening by rearranging their displays, cautioning patrons and encouraging social distancing with signage. While some act like nothing happened, there are those who make you feel safe the minute you step in their doors.
No butter cow
The Iowa State Fair Board made the right call this week in choosing to postpone this year’s fair due to the continued cornovirus virus threat. Considering the number of people who attend, it’s a wise move until a vaccine is found or alternate ways of gathering are determined. To keep us in the state fair mood, they just might want to livestream a butter cow carving in August.
West Middle blueprint
An independent report delivered to the Sioux City School Board this week offers the promise of fixing problems that have plagued West Middle School for too long. The school board deserves credit for disclosing as much of the findings as possible without jeopardizing the confidentiality promised to middle school staff who were interviewed by the outside consultant. We agreed with Superintendent Paul Gausman's assessment that the report, which makes a series of recommendations to provide more professional development on classroom management while creating clear and efficient processes for behavior referral, could serve as a blueprint for the district's two other middle schools at East and North.
Thumbs down
Suppressing Iowa's vote
We remain puzzled by why Republicans in the Iowa Senate this week passed passed a bill that would no longer allow the Secretary of State to mail ballots to registered voters without being asked for them. That's what Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, a fellow Republican, did for the June 2 primary in an effort to promote voting and keep people safe during the COVID-19 epidemic. The result was record voting numbers for a primary, with 420,000 of the 530,000 votes cast coming via absentee vote. Why mess with success? Shouldn't a goal of elected officials be to encourage more people to vote?
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
