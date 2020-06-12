OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thumbs up

Social distancing champions

We applaud business owners who diligently approached reopening by rearranging their displays, cautioning patrons and encouraging social distancing with signage. While some act like nothing happened, there are those who make you feel safe the minute you step in their doors.

No butter cow

The Iowa State Fair Board made the right call this week in choosing to postpone this year’s fair due to the continued cornovirus virus threat. Considering the number of people who attend, it’s a wise move until a vaccine is found or alternate ways of gathering are determined. To keep us in the state fair mood, they just might want to livestream a butter cow carving in August.

West Middle blueprint