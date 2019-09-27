Thumbs up
New surgery center opens
An open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday celebrated the opening of Riverview Surgical Center in South Sioux City. The $32 million physician-owned center will employ between 70 and 75 staff members by the end of the year.
"This is a huge deal, not only for the people who will be working here, but for the Siouxland area," Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said at the event. "Projects like this do not happen by accident, they happen through bold vision."
New rules for companion animals proposed
The Iowa Department of Agriculture last Friday proposed a new set of administrative rules designed to improve the lives of companion animals, such as dogs and cats.
Because we have used this space in the past to advocate for strengthened protections of companion animals in our state (in the Animal Legal Defense Fund's 2018 annual ranking of states for animal protection laws, only Mississippi and Kentucky rated lower than Iowa), we join animal rights organizations who have praised the proposed rules as a step in the right direction. The proposal next undergoes a legislative panel review and public comment period.
The changes would affect all state-licensed commercial breeders, animal shelters, animal dealers, boarding kennels, groomers and trainers, according to an Associated Press story in The Journal.
Another step in the right direction would be passage by the Legislature next year of a bill to increase penalties for abuse of companion animals.
This is how it should be
On more than one occasion in the past, we used this space to criticize U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, for a lack of public town hall meetings with constituents.
Today, we give him credit for a change this year.
Last Saturday, King completed a pledge he made in January to hold town halls in each of the 4th District's 39 counties by hosting one in Sac County.
You have free articles remaining.
Public meetings - in which officeholders demonstrate accountability by meeting with Americans (including those who disagree with them) face to face, explaining their positions on issues and votes, listening to what they have to say and answering their questions - help form the foundation of our representative government. Any member of Congress who shuns them fails to meet a crucial responsibility.
Whether King or someone else represents the 4th District in the next Congress, we urge continued commitment to public meetings with constituents.
A willingness to serve
The fields are set in Sioux City races for Board of Education, City Council and mayor.
Six candidates seek four school board seats: Juline Albert, Shaun Broyhill, Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Monique Scarlett and Miyuki Nelson. For one seat on the City Council, the five candidates are Michael Bayala, Rhonda Capron, Michael O'Connor, Rosario Perez Jr. and Julie Schoenherr (an Oct. 8 primary election will eliminate three candidates). Maria Rundquist and Bob Scott will face one another for mayor.
Service in local elected office is demanding and, often, thankless.
It requires countless hours of time spent reading reports, crunching numbers, sitting in meetings, making public appearances, listening to suggestions and criticisms, answering questions and (we hope) reading local newspaper editorials. Because their decisions impact life in our community today and for the future in myriad ways, City Council and Board of Education members shoulder profound responsibilities.
We commend all of this year's local candidates for their willingness to serve.
Thumbs down
Disturbing numbers
Vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. could rise substantially in the near future, Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told a House subcommittee on Tuesday. She said she believes "hundreds more" lung illnesses have been reported to health authorities since the CDC last week put the number of confirmed and probable cases at 530.
"We are seeing more and more cases each day and I expect the next weekly numbers will be much higher," Schuchat told lawmakers.
Nine vaping-related deaths have been reported in the U.S.