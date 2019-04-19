Thumbs up
Sports betting bill advances
The Iowa Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize sports betting in Iowa. The House will take up the legislation next.
In light of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the 1992 federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or Bradley Act, through which most states, including Iowa, were prohibited from the establishment of sports wagering, we support discussion with an eye toward passage of legalized sports betting through which Iowans and the state of Iowa can get a piece of this popular activity under regulation by the state Racing and Gaming Commission.
For nearly 40 years, casinos have been part of this state's landscape. Today, nearly two dozen casinos produce an economic impact of some $1 billion each year. In our view, the addition of sports betting represents a natural next step in the evolution of gambling in Iowa.
They're No. 2
With its purchase of Fieldbrook Foods, an ice cream maker with plants in New York and New Jersey, Le Mars, Iowa, based Wells Enterprises created a stronger foothold in East Coast markets and, according to Wells President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Wells, "makes us a solid No. 2 in production," The Journal reported on Wednesday.
With the acquisition, Wells will have the capacity to make 200 million gallons of ice cream a year, or about 25 percent more than its current production level.
Industrial hemp bill advances
The Iowa Senate on Tuesday passed a bill authorizing the production, processing and marketing of industrial hemp in the state, subject to approval by the United States Department of Agriculture. The House will take up the bill next.
The new federal farm bill passed by Congress in December legalized production of hemp - a variety of cannabis without psychoactive impact - as an agriculture commodity by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act. Under the legislation, industrial hemp can't contain more than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (the compound in a cannabis plant associated with getting a high). Any plant with more than 0.3 percent THC is considered non-hemp cannabis, or marijuana, and is unprotected by the new legislation.
Hemp is connected to "thousands" of products, according to CannabisReports. Full federal legalization is expected to produce a dramatic increase in hemp production across the nation. By 2022, the Hemp Business Journal reports, hemp could be a $1.9 billion market.
As one of the nation's agriculture leaders and a state with deep knowledge and experience in implementation and oversight of farm programs, Iowa is in prime position to become a significant player in the industrial hemp game.
A 'living legend' honored
In a dedication ceremony on Monday, the Iowa Republican Party named its state headquarters the Sen. Chuck Grassley Conference Center in honor of the Iowa senator, who often was described at the ceremony as a "living legend."
First elected to the Senate in 1980, Grassley was re-elected to a seventh term in 2016. Before election to the Senate, he served eight terms in the Iowa House and three terms in the U.S. House.
A happy ending for 'Goddess'
Stolen almost two years ago, the local "Goddess of the Grapes" bronze sculpture is returning home.
The sculpture, a piece of Sculpt Siouxland's permanent collection displayed in the 500 block of Fourth Street, went missing in summer 2017 - for the second time in two years. The piece was stolen in 2015, as well, but was returned near the entrance to the Art Center.
This time, the sculpture turned up in a Des Moines garage.
Todd Behrens, Art Center curator, told The Journal for an April 11 story he doesn't know yet where the "Goddess" will be displayed upon its return, but he said the site will be more secure.
"As far as I'm concerned, her traveling days are over," Behrens said.