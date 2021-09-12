OUR OPINION: Cheers on baseball, fairs; jeers on mandate

Thumbs up

Explorers' playoff run

The Sioux City Explorers kept their league championship hopes alive Wednesday night after winning a one-game playoff game against the Cleburne Railroaders, 4-0, Wednesday night. It was a wild week for the X's, who didn't qualify for the playoffs until the last day of the regular season in Sioux Falls and then, immediately after that game, had to board a bus and travel 777 miles to Cleburne, Texas.

The X's reached postseason play for the fifth time in the last six seasons under the leadership of manager Steve Montgomery. By the time you read this, the team will have played the first two games in a best-of-five American Association South Division Championship Series against first-place Kansas City.

After playing the first two games in Kansas City, the X's return home for Game 3 Monday night. The fourth and fifth games also will be played at Lewis & Clark Park, if necessary. Fans should pack the park Monday night to cheer on the Explorers as they seek their first championship in franchise history.

Clay County Fair returns

A year after the pandemic forced its cancellation, Iowa's largest county fair is back, better than ever.