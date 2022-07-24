 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR OPINION

OUR OPINION: Citizens need to hear what the Jan. 6 committee uncovered

Capitol Riot Investigation

Matt Pottinger, left, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, are sworn in Thursday as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington.

 Saul Loeb, Pool via AP

Thursday night’s prime-time hearing was more riveting than anything on a $6-a-month streaming service.

For nearly three hours, viewers heard testimony before the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 from a variety of sources close to the Trump White House.

They saw Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley raising his fist in solidarity with the mob outside, then racing down the halls of the Capitol after the mob entered the building. They heard how Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail called family members to say goodbye. And they got outtakes from a message President Trump taped that showed he argued with advisers – including daughter Ivanka – regarding what he would say.

The broadcast also included profanity – the kind network television doesn’t air – and a sense that the committee had more than proven little was done to prevent the insurrection.

People are also reading…

The witnesses weren’t disgruntled Democrats looking to score political points, but Trump insiders who tried to get him to call off the masses, but he wouldn’t. Some resigned; others pointed out how incomplete the president’s response was. Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s director of communications, wrote a text that said it was wrong not to have acknowledged the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Matthew Wolking, another official, said the lack of response was enraging: “Everything he said about supporting law enforcement was a lie.”

Clearly, the evidence is there to prove Trump did not “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” as it says in the oath of office.

But where do we, as a country, go now? Should the former president be charged with something? Should he be prevented from holding office again? Should we file this in the back of our minds and move on?

Or should Congress figure out how it can prevent an insurrection from happening again?

Clearly, the broadcast brought much to light. Those of us who believe in our country can’t brush it off and expect life to be the same.

As teachers might say, this was a learning situation and we, the citizens who don’t always want to get involved, need to pay attention.

