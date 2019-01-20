On this weekend of cold and snow, our thoughts drift to a warm spring or summer day or evening along the local riverfront.
With the 11-year project to widen Interstate 29 to three lanes in each direction from Sergeant Bluff, through Sioux City, to the South Dakota border on schedule for completion by the end of this year, the pace of discussion within the city about redeveloping the former Argosy casino riverfront site will pick up. In fact, riverfront work might begin next year.
The City Council on Monday was provided by consultant SmithGroup JJR Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, with an updated design. The updated proposal includes interactive structures positioned within a planned fountain plaza that will light up and change color. Additional elements of the plan approved by the City Council last year include: An Exploration Ridge, scenic overlooks, a Great Lawn of green space, a Stockyard Gardens, a South Bottoms Memorial, a dog park, rentable shelters, parking spaces, and more.
From the beginning of dialogue about the future of this site, we have advocated in this space for a public, patient, creative approach to what we believe is a milestone moment in community history. As we have said before, our city must get this right.
To this end, we again today commend the city and its consultant for study and discussion undertaken to this point and offer a thumbs up for the strategy taking shape as a result. What we have seen so far checks most of the boxes we wanted checked. The plans:
- Resulted from an open process begun more than three years ago.
- Reflect bold, imaginative vision.
- Include aesthetic enhancements.
- Expand opportunities for recreation and relaxation.
- Include an "iconic" centerpiece.
- Tie in to our community's growing network of trails.
- Include no commercial development.
In other words, we believe our community continues to move in the right direction on this project.
As a result, we look forward with enthusiasm to what we believe will be a dynamic new chapter in the history of our riverfront - a natural treasure rivaling anything we have seen anywhere else that impacts local quality of life and, in turn, economic growth and prosperity in significant fashion.