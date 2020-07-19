OUR OPINION: City nears agreement for return of Denver air service

We have used this space on multiple occasions to advocate for air service between Sioux Gateway Airport and Denver. With service to and from Chicago and Dallas established, we have said, the logical next step for improvement in local air service is the addition of direct flights to a destination in the West, like Denver.
So we greet with enthusiasm action related to Denver air service taken at Monday's City Council meeting. The action speaks to significant progress on this important front.
The City Council approved a resolution for the city to proceed to further discussion with SkyWest Airlines about air service between Sioux City and Denver beginning Oct. 1.
"Hopefully, with the continued discussions, we'll have a formal announcement in the near future," Mike Collett, assistant city manager, said at the meeting.
If final agreement is reached, which is our hope, service will run to Feb. 28, 2022, and provide for one daily round-trip flight between the two cities.
We are confident this region ultimately will support local air service to Denver again because it did so before, but air service across America today is facing turbulence due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city should be assured the realities of COVID-19 impact on air travel in the early months of any agreement it reaches with SkyWest will be taken into consideration when the airline assesses its Sioux City-to-Denver service.
Without question, air service is one important key to local quality of life and economic growth. Again today, we commend local public and private leaders for navigating the complexities of multi-faceted air service challenges with success in recent years and users of Sioux Gateway Airport for supporting those efforts. The fact dialogue is about additional growth is a sign the city continues to move in the right direction on air service.
