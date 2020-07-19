OUR OPINION: City nears agreement for return of Denver air service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have used this space on multiple occasions to advocate for air service between Sioux Gateway Airport and Denver. With service to and from Chicago and Dallas established, we have said, the logical next step for improvement in local air service is the addition of direct flights to a destination in the West, like Denver.

So we greet with enthusiasm action related to Denver air service taken at Monday's City Council meeting. The action speaks to significant progress on this important front.

The City Council approved a resolution for the city to proceed to further discussion with SkyWest Airlines about air service between Sioux City and Denver beginning Oct. 1.

"Hopefully, with the continued discussions, we'll have a formal announcement in the near future," Mike Collett, assistant city manager, said at the meeting.

If final agreement is reached, which is our hope, service will run to Feb. 28, 2022, and provide for one daily round-trip flight between the two cities.