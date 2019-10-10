Planned purchase of the Badgerow Building by the city of Sioux City is, we believe, a prudent move.
On Monday, the City Council approved an agreement to buy the city's tallest downtown commercial structure at 622 Fourth Street from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company for $750,000. The bank foreclosed on the building in 2017 and bought the building for $1 million a year ago.
This decision makes sense to us because:
*The city will recoup its investment through sale to a private developer.
*Ownership allows the city to solicit proposals for development, study those proposals and choose whatever project fits the building (built in 1933, the structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places), downtown and the city's tax rolls best.
A number of developers have expressed interest in the Badgerow, Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty told The Journal for an Oct. 5 story.
"We wanted to be proactive and ensure we have the best outcome we could with the building," Dougherty said. "We think we can play the role of facilitating a development plan."
Based on evident overall interest by private companies in contributing to downtown renaissance and, more specifically, evident interest by private companies in breathing new life into historic downtown buildings, we believe promise exists for the future of the Badgerow.
In our view, purchase of the building optimizes this opportunity for the city. We support its effort to seize the moment.