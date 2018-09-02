We believe the City Council is right to continue support for what is the most promising proposal we have seen for breathing new life into the downtown Warrior Hotel building.
Planned is a $56 million renovation of the Warrior and Davidson Building in the 500 block of Sixth Street into a combination hotel and residential/commercial/retail complex. The project is part of the city's proposed Reinvestment District Program, which also involves construction of an exposition center at the former site of the John Morrell plant in the old stockyards area; redevelopment to residential and commercial use by Ho-Chunk Inc. of several former industrial buildings in the 100 block of Virginia Street; and construction of a hotel and parking ramp next to the city's downtown Convention Center.
Strengthened by owner Lew Weinberg's agreement with developer Restoration St. Louis, a national-recognized company with expertise in historic renovation, the Warrior-Davidson plan offers the city potential for rewards far greater than what we believe is an acceptable level of financial risk. Today, the building produces nothing more than minimal property taxes based on the assessed value of an unused, long-empty shell. However, if city support helps push the project across the finish line, the city's return will include increased property taxes, hotel-motel taxes, sales taxes, and jobs, both construction and permanent. Also, a redeveloped Warrior and Davidson will help the city repay its Reinvestment District Program obligation to the state of Iowa faster.
If lack of support by the city resulted in the project falling through, the city would get nothing - no new tax revenue, no new jobs. The Warrior would remain what it is today.
To this end, we support the City Council's decision on Aug. 5 to guarantee $16.5 million in historic tax credits from the state of Iowa. The guarantee of state tax credits, which Mayor Bob Scott said the city expects the project will receive within the next six months, will help developers complete a plan for financing the project by a Sept. 30 deadline set by the state.
Because we believe its vibrancy is vital to our community, we frequently use this space to champion downtown. Based on progress achieved in recent years, projects under way and projects planned for the future, we believe the best days for downtown lie ahead. In our view, the Warrior/Davidson project alone will produce the level of transformative change spawned by construction of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
With optimism for the future, we again today praise our public and private sectors for commitment to and investment in downtown. Through expansion of cultural amenities, entertainment choices, and urban-living options, and creation of green spaces, today’s downtown is a dynamic place of renaissance.