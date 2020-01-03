OUR OPINION: Clarity needed on issue of Taylor residency

Reasonable residency questions related to Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor deserve answers not only to resolve the Taylor matter, but to establish a clear understanding of state law on this subject for the future.

As a result, we look forward with interest to decisions pending in the wake of concerns about Taylor's residency filed with Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

A Lawton resident filed a petition of signatures claiming Taylor is a legal resident of a different supervisor district than the one he represents and, as a result, Taylor's seat on the county board should be declared vacant. A Sioux City resident filed a challenge claiming Taylor isn't a legal resident of the address he uses for his voter registration. A committee comprised of the county auditor, county attorney and county treasurer will rule on the former; a private attorney hired by the county board will look into the latter.

