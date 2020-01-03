OUR OPINION: Clarity needed on issue of Taylor residency

Reasonable residency questions related to Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor deserve answers not only to resolve the Taylor matter, but to establish a clear understanding of state law on this subject for the future.
As a result, we look forward with interest to decisions pending in the wake of concerns about Taylor's residency filed with Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.
A Lawton resident filed a petition of signatures claiming Taylor is a legal resident of a different supervisor district than the one he represents and, as a result, Taylor's seat on the county board should be declared vacant. A Sioux City resident filed a challenge claiming Taylor isn't a legal resident of the address he uses for his voter registration. A committee comprised of the county auditor, county attorney and county treasurer will rule on the former; a private attorney hired by the county board will look into the latter.
By law, Woodbury County supervisors must reside within the district from which they ran for the office, even though they are elected by all county voters. As reported by The Journal last month, Taylor listed a house he owns in the 3200 block of Grandview Boulevard as his official address when he won re-election to the county board from District 2 in November 2018. In May 2019, he purchased a home located within District 3, in the 5200 block of Christy Road.
Taylor told The Journal's Bret Hayworth for a Dec. 15 story he is in compliance with the residency requirement because he continues to own the home on Grandview Boulevard within District 2.
"My family and I maintain our legal residency at the Grandview address," Taylor said in an email to Hayworth. "We own the same home on Grandview from which I was elected in November 2018 and for which we are the sole inhabitants. We did purchase a second home in May of 2019 on Christy Road."
Is he right about compliance? That's unclear to us because the applicable section of Iowa Code strikes us as ambiguous. In our minds, the salient questions are: First, how, in fact, does the state define residency? Second, does Taylor meet this definition?
What is clear to us is the need for clarity on this issue - the sooner, the better.