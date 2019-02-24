Iowa must remain always vigilant in protection of its coveted first-in-the-nation presidential campaign position (both Democrats and Republicans have started their nomination process in Iowa since the 1970s) because outside of our state, pressure to begin somewhere else likely will persist. What happens on Feb. 3, 2020, the date for Iowa's next presidential caucuses, might impact decisions about where caucuses of the future fall on the calendar.
One way Iowa can preserve, if not strengthen its hold on No. 1 - and, in turn, properly meet its responsibility to the rest of the nation - is by producing strong turnout on caucus night. Low turnout feeds criticisms about small population and dominance by the fringe. We urge the state's political parties to leave no stone unturned in studying ways to get Iowa voters out of their houses and to their caucus sites next year.
To this end, we join leaders of the Iowa Democratic and Republican parties in urging school districts and organizations across the state to schedule no events on caucus night next year in order to give more Iowans an opportunity to participate.
Scheduling no activities also permits use of school buildings as caucus sites with an ability to accommodate large turnout.
In Woodbury County, Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger and Republican Party Chairwoman Suzan Stewart used a recent news conference and appearance before the Sioux City Board of Education to ask school districts and organizations to get behind the idea of a caucus night clear of schedule conflicts.
"While we may not always agree on policies and politics, we do agree that our democracy is stronger when more citizens participate, which is why we are inviting local organizations and schools to be part of the solution and free up Woodbury calendars for the night of the 2020 caucuses," Stewart said to the local school board.
When presidential campaigns descend on our state every four years, they find educated, engaged Americans who care passionately about their country, who take seriously their obligation and who put candidates to the test in direct, honest fashion. This is a state in which you don't have to be a millionaire to run for president. Everyone gets an equal first chance on an even playing field to sell himself or herself by engaging in true retail politicking at the grassroots level.
Still, talk outside the state in support of a different starting point is a reality Iowans shouldn't ignore.
To keep hitting leadoff in the lineup, our state needs to get as many of its informed citizens to participate in the caucuses next year as possible. Ensuring the evening is free of other activities would help do that.