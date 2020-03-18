OUR OPINION: Come together over coronavirus, America

History is replete with examples of how trying times - like those of war, tragedy and natural disaster - draw people closer, in a figurative sense.

As concerned as everyone is, or at least should be, about it, the coronavirus may produce a stronger bond among populations of the world through a shared sense of humanity. Perhaps differences will be set aside, at least in the short term, as all nations join as one in waging battle against a common enemy.

Here at home, we hope - no, we believe - this unprecedented crisis will summon the good within Americans.

Indeed, we are all in this time of fear and uncertainty together. This illness doesn't care who you are, what kind of work you do, how much money you make, or how you vote. Each of us is dependent on the rest of us to embrace necessary sacrifices and precautions in the name of the greater good. Realities command us to look out for and support one another in any way we can.

We should put aside finger-pointing, blaming and arguing about, well, whatever divides us, and take a timeout from partisan politics. The day will come for a political discussion of this national emergency, but today isn't the day.