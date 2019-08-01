On Monday, President Trump signed legislation to permanently fund the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund for first responder health care costs related to the 9/11 terrorist attack.
The bill passed the House 402-12 and the Senate 97-2 last month.
Without question, the extraordinary work of the brave men and women whose jobs involved responding to the worst attack of terrorism on American soil deserve the fund. As a nation, we have an obligation to support them in this way.
The disturbing part about this week's bill signing is the fact it took so long to happen.
The fund, extended for five years in 2015, was set to expire next year. In February, the fund administrator announced awards from the fund would be reduced in the face of dwindling resources.
A big - no, an enormous - share of the credit for the fact the compensation fund bill finally moved to passage rests with entertainer Jon Stewart, former host of "The Daily Show," and a passionate, indefatigable champion for 9/11 first responders. If you haven't watched Stewart's emotional scolding of Congress for dragging its feet on health care funding for the heroes of 9/11 during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in June, you should. Everyone should. The word powerful doesn't begin to do justice to what he told those committee members who found time in their schedules to attend (the committee room, according to reports, was largely empty) as he poured out frustration over lack of action.
"But as I sit here today, I can't help but think, what an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting health care and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to," Stewart said. "Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders, and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress. Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one. Shameful. It's an embarrassment to the country and it is a stain on this institution. And you should be ashamed of yourselves for those that aren't here. But you won't be, because accountability doesn't appear to be something that occurs in this chamber."
Later in his testimony, this: "And I’m sorry if I sound angry and undiplomatic. But I’m angry, and you should be too, and they’re all angry as well and they have every justification to be that way. There is not a person here, there is not an empty chair on that stage that didn’t tweet out 'Never forget the heroes of 9/11. Never forget their bravery. Never forget what they did, what they gave to this country.' Well, here they are. And where are they? And it would be one thing if their callous indifference and rank hypocrisy were benign, but it’s not. Your indifference cost these men and women their most valuable commodity: time. It’s the one thing they’re running out of."
In return for their service, this country owes a debt to 9/11 first responders much deeper than lip service of "thank you" and "never forget."
In providing permanent health care benefits for the men and women who suffer from illnesses related to 9/11 work, members of Congress did what was right. Good for them.
That first responders and their families were left hanging under a cloud of uncertainty for so long, however, is disgraceful.