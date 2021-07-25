OUR OPINION: Competition for local government seats fuels robust debate

From Aug. 9 through Aug. 26, candidates can file nomination papers for council. If 7 or more candidates file -- more than twice the number of open seats -- a primary election will be held Oct. 5, with the top six vote-getters advancing to the Nov. 2 general election.

We'd like to see more than enough candidates step forward to trigger a primary. That would hopefully lead to an even more robust debate, and assure that no one -- not even the incumbents if they decide to seek another term -- would receive a free pass to the general election.

The first day to file nomination papers for school board in Iowa is Aug. 23. It runs through Sept. 16. State law does not give local school districts the option of a primary election like it does for municipal governments.

Three of the seven seats on the Sioux City Community School Board will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. They currently are held by Perla Alarcon-Flory, the current board president, Ron Colling and Jeremy Saint.

As with city council races, we believe the more candidates that file for school board the better it is for voters.

If you're on the fence about running for council or school board, remember barriers to getting on the ballot are low. It only takes about 100 signatures from voters for the Sioux City Council, for example.

Take a chance and put your name forward. Win or lose, you'll have a chance to advance your views on how best to lead the city or school district in the future.

