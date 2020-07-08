OUR OPINION: Confederate names don't belong on U.S. military assets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis and resulting protests across the nation, some prominent figures from America's history are undergoing re-examination through the prism of race.

If reasonable citizens and their local, state and federal leaders pursue this dialogue in careful, deliberate fashion and don't surrender decisions to mobs, the discussion is an overall healthy one for our country.

This doesn't mean we support all efforts to remove or erase every representation of or reference to a historical figure we have watched unfold over the last six weeks. Some of what we have seen and read about amounted to criminal acts; some of it was a rush to judgment; some of it was over the top.

However, our national reflection is producing wise ideas, too. One of them is an overdue proposal to remove names of Confederate Civil War commanders from U.S. military assets, including 10 Army bases.

Provisions attached to Defense Department authorization bills working their way through both chambers of Congress provide for removal of those names (the House bill would mandate those changes within one year; the Senate bill, within three years).