We toast Coach Steve Ryan, his assistants and his players for planting the flag of Morningside College atop the mountain of NAIA college football with a 35-28 national championshop victory over Benedictine College of Atchison, Kansas, on Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The thrilling win, on a touchdown pass with less than a minute and a half left in the contest, capped an undefeated 15-0 campaign for the Mustangs.
We offer our congratulations to Morningside College President John Reynders and his administration, faculty, students and alumni because we understand what this accomplishment means to you, in particular. In the larger sense, we view this achievement as a source of local and regional pride in which all of us who live and work here can and should share.
To win football championships, you need preparation, perspiration and perseverance, desire and dedication, time and teamwork, and skill and strategy.
Armed with all of the above, Morningside College knocked on the door of a title - sometimes in oh-so-close fashion, including a 2012 national championship game loss in overtime to Marian University from Indianapolis - for 14 consecutive seasons of playoff qualification before this one, including the playoff quarterfinals in 12 of the last 14 seasons, only to fall short of the ultimate goal.
To the staff, the players on this year's squad and those who came before them, we say this: We know of no NAIA football program more deserving of a national champion trophy.