OUR OPINION: Coronavirus: Let the experts share health care information

When it comes to matters of health and medicine, we believe in listening to trained, experienced experts.

As our nation and the world wage a life-and-death fight with COVID-19, it is paramount Americans get the right information about the virus from the right people.

In a recent editorial, we said President Trump should stop dispensing medical advice he isn't getting from White House coronavirus task force health officials. The editorial was written in the wake of comments by the president touting the potential of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, even though it isn't approved by the Food and Drug Administration for such use and experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, urge additional study.

Following a presentation during the Thursday White House coronavirus news briefing in which use of disinfectants to kill the virus on surfaces was discussed, President Trump posed the question of whether ingestion of disinfectants could be effective.