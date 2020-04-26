OUR OPINION: Coronavirus: Let the experts share health care information

When it comes to matters of health and medicine, we believe in listening to trained, experienced experts.
As our nation and the world wage a life-and-death fight with COVID-19, it is paramount Americans get the right information about the virus from the right people.
In a recent editorial, we said President Trump should stop dispensing medical advice he isn't getting from White House coronavirus task force health officials. The editorial was written in the wake of comments by the president touting the potential of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, even though it isn't approved by the Food and Drug Administration for such use and experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, urge additional study.
Following a presentation during the Thursday White House coronavirus news briefing in which use of disinfectants to kill the virus on surfaces was discussed, President Trump posed the question of whether ingestion of disinfectants could be effective.
“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” he said. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
Not surprisingly, doctors and the maker of Lysol warned against ingestion of toxic disinfectants.
“My concern is that people will die. People will think this is a good idea,” Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, told The Washington Post. “This is not willy-nilly, off-the-cuff, maybe-this-will-work advice. This is dangerous.”
In the Post story, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany noted President Trump said Americans should consult with their doctors about coronavirus treatment.
Point taken. However, stream-of-consciousness musings by President Trump about possible treatments for the virus, like ingestion of disinfectants, serve no useful purpose (on Friday, the president said his Thursday comments about the virus and disinfectants were meant as sarcasm) and may, in fact, lead some Americans to misinterpret them and make harmful, perhaps fatal self-treatment decisions at this time of uncertainty and fear.
We understand the president wants to provide Americans with encouragement, but building false encouragement based on unproven or improper information related to health care serves the interests of no one.
President Trump should use his coronavirus briefings to summarize the status of COVID-19 in the country each day and update Americans on the considerable steps taken or planned by the federal government in response. Then he should step aside and let his health care authorities discuss and field questions about treatment and the search for a vaccine.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.