OUR OPINION: Coronavirus: Listen to the voices of the experts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If we were forced to pick one individual to whom Americans should listen during this time of coronavirus fear and uncertainty, it's Dr. Anthony Fauci. At briefings and in interviews, Fauci - since 1984, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - projects the face of experienced, informed leadership. We take comfort in knowing he is in the middle of forming the nation's coronavirus strategy.

So we were deeply troubled to read recent stories - including Politico, New York Times and Washington Post stories - about online efforts to discredit Fauci, some branding him part of a "deep state" conspiracy to take down Trump.

"To the vast majority of Republicans, the entire medical community and the country at large, Fauci is the government's leading infectious disease expert, respected for providing Americans with consistent, factual information about the coronavirus pandemic - even if it means contradicting President Donald Trump while he hovers feet way," a March 24 Politico story reported. "But to a vocal minority of right-wing blogs and pro-Trump pundits, Fauci is the embodiment of the establishment forces that have been arrayed against the president since he came to Washington."

Oh, for the love of God.