OUR OPINION: Coronavirus: Listen to the voices of the experts

If we were forced to pick one individual to whom Americans should listen during this time of coronavirus fear and uncertainty, it's Dr. Anthony Fauci. At briefings and in interviews, Fauci - since 1984, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - projects the face of experienced, informed leadership. We take comfort in knowing he is in the middle of forming the nation's coronavirus strategy.
So we were deeply troubled to read recent stories - including Politico, New York Times and Washington Post stories - about online efforts to discredit Fauci, some branding him part of a "deep state" conspiracy to take down Trump.
"To the vast majority of Republicans, the entire medical community and the country at large, Fauci is the government's leading infectious disease expert, respected for providing Americans with consistent, factual information about the coronavirus pandemic - even if it means contradicting President Donald Trump while he hovers feet way," a March 24 Politico story reported. "But to a vocal minority of right-wing blogs and pro-Trump pundits, Fauci is the embodiment of the establishment forces that have been arrayed against the president since he came to Washington."
Oh, for the love of God.
This pandemic is so much bigger than politics, so much bigger than whether you do or don't like President Trump. This is, literally, about life and death.
The numbers speak for themselves: As we write this, the U.S. coronavirus tally is more than 186,000 confirmed cases and close to 4,000 deaths. Federal government models project between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans may die in the weeks ahead.
So put whatever conspiracy theories you may possess into quarantine. Listen to the voices of trained scientific and medical experts about this illness. Heed the words of federal government and state and local government leaders who issue orders and suggestions based on advice from those experts. If we all do this, we will minimize the impact and duration of this nightmare.
The more Americans seek to diminish or ignore people like the esteemed Fauci, the worse the pandemic will be.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.