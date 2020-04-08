OUR OPINION: Coronavirus: Listen to top medical experts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This is no blanket indictment of President Trump's management of the coronavirus crisis; to the contrary, we in fact applaud many steps taken by the administration.

In our view, however, he should stop dispensing medical advice he isn't getting from White House coronavirus task force health authorities like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director since 1984 of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

For example, at his Sunday briefing President Trump said "very strong signs" exist the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine can be used with success in the treatment of COVID-19. It wasn't the first time he touted the drug's positive potential in the coronavirus fight, even though it isn't approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against coronavirus.

Fauci urges caution and "definitive studies."

“The data are really just at best suggestive," Fauci said Sunday on "Face the Nation." "There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there’s no effect. So I think in terms of science, I don’t think we can definitively say it works.”