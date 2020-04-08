OUR OPINION: Coronavirus: Listen to top medical experts

This is no blanket indictment of President Trump's management of the coronavirus crisis; to the contrary, we in fact applaud many steps taken by the administration.
In our view, however, he should stop dispensing medical advice he isn't getting from White House coronavirus task force health authorities like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director since 1984 of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
For example, at his Sunday briefing President Trump said "very strong signs" exist the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine can be used with success in the treatment of COVID-19. It wasn't the first time he touted the drug's positive potential in the coronavirus fight, even though it isn't approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against coronavirus.
Fauci urges caution and "definitive studies."
“The data are really just at best suggestive," Fauci said Sunday on "Face the Nation." "There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there’s no effect. So I think in terms of science, I don’t think we can definitively say it works.”
American Medical Association President Dr. Patrice Harris said she personally would not prescribe the drug for a coronavirus patient because the risks of severe side effects were "great and too significant to downplay” without more study about whether the drug is safe and effective for such use.
We understand President Trump wants to provide hope to Americans. We want to be hopeful, too. We hope necessary additional study of hydroxychloroquine provides compelling evidence of safe, effective results in treatment of the coronavirus.
We, however, believe the proper protocol should be followed. Expedite the protocol, if possible, but do this the right way. To do otherwise is dangerous and could do more additional harm than good.
In other words, we believe President Trump, and the American people, should heed the medical recommendations about coronavirus and hydroxychloroquine provided by our nation's top medical experts.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.