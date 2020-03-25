OUR OPINION: Coronavirus: Nation's leaders should lead - together

As we write this, congressional negotiators are nearing agreement on a bipartisan stimulus package related to coronavirus.

The cost of the package, according to published reports, is roughly $2 trillion.

In reaction to news of an imminent deal, the stock market soared on Tuesday. The Dow recorded its biggest point gain of all time and its biggest percentage gain since 1933. The index closed up 2,113 points, or 11.4 percent.

News about the stimulus package and the impact on Wall Street represent two pieces of good news in the sea of bad news in which all of us swim these days, but it didn't happen before the customary Capitol Hill gamesmanship and rancor to which Americans have become accustomed played out first. While we are pleased agreement appears inevitable, we lament the fact a deal wasn't struck several days ago. In today's crisis environment, every day matters.

Moving forward, Americans should demand nothing but the best from every member of Congress - leadership and rank and file - as we navigate the uncharted waters of these unprecedented times.

At least for today, that means:

* Putting partisan instincts into quarantine.