OUR OPINION: Coronavirus: Unparalleled need exists to keep citizens informed

As journalists, one of our unwavering principles is support of and advocacy for the public's right to know.

In this time of coronavirus fear and uncertainty, public entities from the federal level down through state and local levels face an unparalleled need to keep citizens informed. Almost no piece of information is too much information.

Not only does full release by proper authorities provide citizens with information they deserve to know about the scope of the problem in their state, region, and community, and how to protect themselves from coronavirus, but it fills the vacuum created by misinformation spread through rumor.

Release of information by state and local officials should be coordinated, consistent and complete. In other words, states and individual counties should provide the same uniform, specific details so all residents remain informed at the same level.

We understand the desire to keep the identification of individuals who have contracted coronavirus private, but all information short of specific identification should be provided to the public. (Government and health officials in some states, like Nebraska, provide more information to their citizens than other states do.)