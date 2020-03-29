OUR OPINION: Coronavirus: Unparalleled need exists to keep citizens informed

As journalists, one of our unwavering principles is support of and advocacy for the public's right to know.
In this time of coronavirus fear and uncertainty, public entities from the federal level down through state and local levels face an unparalleled need to keep citizens informed. Almost no piece of information is too much information.
Not only does full release by proper authorities provide citizens with information they deserve to know about the scope of the problem in their state, region, and community, and how to protect themselves from coronavirus, but it fills the vacuum created by misinformation spread through rumor.
Release of information by state and local officials should be coordinated, consistent and complete. In other words, states and individual counties should provide the same uniform, specific details so all residents remain informed at the same level.
We understand the desire to keep the identification of individuals who have contracted coronavirus private, but all information short of specific identification should be provided to the public. (Government and health officials in some states, like Nebraska, provide more information to their citizens than other states do.)
State governments and individual county or regional health departments (including the Siouxland District Health Department) should share answers to all of these questions in the form of regular, if not daily briefings:
* If a case of coronavirus is confirmed, what is the age and gender of the individual and in what county does the individual live?
* For each confirmed case, what is believed to be the source of contraction? In each case, what public places did the individual recently visit where others might have been put at risk of exposure?
* How many coronavirus tests have been conducted?
* How many negative results have those tests produced?
* How many individuals are hospitalized for coronavirus?
* How many individuals who were hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged?
No good reason exists for keeping answers to those questions from the public.
We understand state and local leaders are navigating the uncharted waters of unprecedented times under extraordinary pressures. We only ask them during these difficult days to assign high priority to the fundamental responsibility they have for timely, full dissemination of all appropriate public information.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
