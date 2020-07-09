OUR OPINION: Create, then properly maintain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On today's Journal front page, staff writer Dolly Butz reports on the poor condition of the Flight 232 memorial located on Sioux City's riverfront and city plans to make repairs before the 31st anniversary of the July 19, 1989, crash.

While we are pleased to hear the site will undergo necessary work this month, we lament the fact the memorial was allowed to lapse into its current state.

Any recent visitor to the site would have left with an unflattering opinion of upkeep, as local resident Larry Finley did.

Finley, executive director of the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation, called a City Council member after seeing unaddressed memorial maintenance needs last week, Butz reported in today's story.

"I just don't think it presents a good image of our city when we don't maintain," Finley told her.

Often in this space, we praise our community's system of parks and respect for local history as contributions to our strong quality of life. Creation of parks and historical sites is important. Proper care of them after their creation is of equal importance.