Local leaders, public and private, aren't aggressive enough in pursuit of the land necessary for creation of an independently certified "mega site." For long-term local economic success, it's past time to make this goal a priority.
In state economic development circles, a "mega site" commonly means at least 1,000 acres of shovel-ready land. It's a goal we first broached in this space more than seven years ago.
Yes, the workforce challenge of finding enough men and women to fill existing employment needs is important, but the local focus on workforce shouldn't mean planning for future growth is ignored.
Local discussion of land acquisition is focused primarily on the area just south of the Southbridge Industrial Park in Sioux City. The city of Sioux City and Woodbury County as well as the city of Sergeant Bluff - all of whom will benefit from any economic development resulting from creation of a "mega site" in this part of the county - should, together, do whatever it takes to make this happen. If, for example, that means those government entities share the cost for a consultant or creation of a position to be the primary individual who spearheads this effort for them, fine. We just want to see them get on the same page and commit to the goal.
Finding money for the purchase of options for land may mean tapping into increased property tax revenue produced by the $2 billion expansion of CF Industries' Port Neal fertilizer plant - an option we support. Using tax revenue produced by economic development to enhance opportunities for future economic development makes sense to us.
When Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. were considering multiple states, including Iowa, for a new $1.6 billion auto plant and its 4,000 jobs in 2017 (the plant is under construction in Huntsville, Alabama), Woodbury County couldn't compete for it because this county doesn't have enough available land to offer. Imagine the impact on this city, county and region if an auto manufacturer decided to locate a plant and a few thousand jobs on a "mega site" between Southbridge and the Port Neal complex.
In October, local and state officials celebrated the Iowa Economic Development Authority's first certification of a "mega site" in southwest Cedar Rapids. The Big Cedar Industrial Center is more than 1,300 acres. Obviously, we want to see Sioux City and Woodbury County get the jump on, say, Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County for creation of a similar-sized site on this side of Iowa.
In a meeting with our editorial board on Monday, Debi Durham - the state's economic development director and former Siouxland Chamber of Commerce director who still makes her home in Sioux City - said acquiring options on land sufficient for a "mega site" doesn't appear to be, but should be a local goal today.
At the state level, Durham said, she is marketing and recruiting for growth as aggressively as she ever has.
"We need to think bigger here," she said of local economic development efforts.
We're on the same page as Durham.
The process of assembling contiguous tracts of land for economic expansion (in particular, acquisition of enough land for a "mega site") is, we understand, complex business. Still, local leaders should dream big and leave no stone unturned in pursuit of this objective. Future local prosperity demands embrace of such a visionary commitment.