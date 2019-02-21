Through the years, we have been consistent in our support for this position: The security, legal, economic and social implications of illegal immigration demand comprehensive immigration reform, including a more-secure U.S. border with Mexico.
While we share President Trump's goal of beefed-up border security, however, we do not support his declaration of a national emergency as a means by which to achieve it.
Our concerns are these:
- Under the Constitution, Congress is vested with "power of the purse," or responsibility for appropriating money from the U.S. Treasury, as a check on executive branch power.
By declaring an emergency at the border so he can bypass the legislative branch and spend billions more than Congress agreed to spend on a border wall, President Trump seeks to thwart the checks and balances that form the foundation of our government.
Ultimately, the courts will decide if President Trump overstepped his constitutional authority because multiple lawsuits challenging the emergency declaration have been filed.
- With his declaration of a national emergency, President Trump seeks to establish what in our view is a dangerous precedent insofar as future presidents are concerned.
In short-sighted fashion, the emergency declaration about the border could lead to efforts by presidents of tomorrow to declare emergencies and go around Congress to free up money for projects they can't get past Congress in the customary way. Already, some Democrats have floated the possibility of declaring national emergencies on climate change, gun violence and opioid abuse. Is this really a can of worms we should want opened? Too often, we see elected leaders at the state and federal levels go too far in wielding power without thought to consequences when the political pendulum swings back the other way.
No, our preference on the issue of border security and on issues to come is for our leaders in Washington, D.C., to honor the Constitution, respect checks and balances and work through the process of spending money crafted by our founders.