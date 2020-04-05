OUR OPINION: Do your duty - fill out your Census form

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Are you looking for something to do to pass the time while you are confined to your home during the pandemic?

Here's one suggestion: Complete your Census form.

Last month, Americans began receiving information about how to respond either online, by phone or by mail. This month, the Census Bureau began mailing reminders to those who haven't responded.

Your response to the count of who is living in the United States - conducted every 10 years under the Constitution - is critical (it's also required by federal law).

In addition to painting a picture of who we are as a nation, information collected during the Census impacts most, if not almost all aspects of our lives - from influence on the policies and plans of government, private businesses and nonprofits, to reapportionment of the 435 U.S. House seats, to determination of congressional, state and local government district boundaries.

Clearly, completion of this decennial task is a massive undertaking, complicated like everything else this year by the dominant specter of coronavirus.

Because of COVID-19, it's understandable if the Census mail you got was forgotten or placed on the back burner.