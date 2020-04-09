OUR OPINION: Do your part to fight coronavirus in Iowa

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday instructed law enforcement agencies across the state to enforce her State Public Health Emergency Declaration prohibition on public gatherings of more than 10 people as coronavirus numbers in the state climb.

As we write this, 1,145 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa; 27 Iowans have died from the illness.

Section four of the emergency declaration states: "Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

“I need every Iowan to take responsibility for their health and the health of others. This week is critical,” Reynolds said.

We support Reynolds' directive to law enforcement, but we hope involvement of police isn't necessary because that means citizens are doing their part to contain the spread of this illness in our state, thus making Iowa safer for everyone.

If it becomes necessary for law enforcement to become involved, however, officers can issue a citation for noncompliance, but will try education and a warning first, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said.