OUR OPINION: Do your part to fight coronavirus in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday instructed law enforcement agencies across the state to enforce her State Public Health Emergency Declaration prohibition on public gatherings of more than 10 people as coronavirus numbers in the state climb.
As we write this, 1,145 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa; 27 Iowans have died from the illness.
Section four of the emergency declaration states: "Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.
“I need every Iowan to take responsibility for their health and the health of others. This week is critical,” Reynolds said.
We support Reynolds' directive to law enforcement, but we hope involvement of police isn't necessary because that means citizens are doing their part to contain the spread of this illness in our state, thus making Iowa safer for everyone.
If it becomes necessary for law enforcement to become involved, however, officers can issue a citation for noncompliance, but will try education and a warning first, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said.
“Law enforcement will always seek first to educate the public on the law and the need for it,” Bayens said on Monday. “Second, law enforcement will encourage Iowans to comply and disperse on their own if needed. Finally, should all other reasonable measures fail, then and only then will we do what the law requires and enforce the governor's orders."
That's the proper approach. We do not wish to see Iowans cited or arrested for noncompliance if that's avoidable, but we support those steps if they are unavoidable. It's hard, yes, but it's absolutely crucial for citizens of our state to practice the social distancing required by the state emergency declaration in order to control the spread of the coronavirus within our borders.
In normal times, of course, restrictions on freedom of movement would raise red flags, but these are anything but normal times.
