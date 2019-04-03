We didn't support President Trump's declaration of a national emergency so he can bypass the legislative branch and spend billions more than Congress agreed to spend on a wall, but we recognize a crisis is building on America's border with Mexico.
The Trump administration's strategy for response, however, shouldn't include closing the border - something Trump threatened - due to the negative impact on commerce.
In 2018, $346 billion in goods were imported from Mexico to the U.S. and $265 billion in goods were exported from the U.S. to Mexico. On an average day, a Forbes story reported, this is about $950 million in imports and $725 million in exports.
Mexico is America's No. 3 market for agricultural goods. Damage to U.S. trade with Mexico isn't something Iowa - a farm state suffering consequences for the trade war the Trump administration began with China last year - needs.
Besides, we aren't at all convinced the government of Mexico will respond to closure of the border in the way President Trump hopes. In fact, by harming relations between the U.S. and Mexico and hurting Mexico's economy, too, he may make a bad situation even worse.
No, in our view the answer - and the prudent strategy for the long term - to border challenges is for the U.S to work with the Mexican government rather than tell Mexico to manage its internal affairs the way we want ... or else.
As for Democrats in Congress, it's time for them to put aside their partisan-politics-produced obsession to investigate President Trump for everything and inclination to oppose him on anything long enough to acknowledge the need for bipartisan action on the border and immigration.
Our nation's illegal immigration mess results from lack of leadership in Washington, D.C. The security, legal, economic and social implications of illegal immigration demand comprehensive immigration reform, including a more-secure U.S. border.
Until leaders from both sides stop arguing, finger-pointing and demagoguing and begin talking to one another in meaningful fashion, chaos will reign.
Closing the border won't change that reality.