OUR OPINION: Don't be afraid of receiving the COVID vaccine

Remember that old ad, “Got milk?”
We need to revive it for the vaccination effort. Ask some people if they’ve gotten it – or plan to – and, surprisingly, they hesitate.
Did somebody start a social media rumor that vaccinating against COVID-19 was somehow bad? The idea that the government is trying to implant a chip to follow you – one of the theories -- is inane. (If you have a cellphone, you can already be tracked.)
The idea that it’s going to give you the disease, create long-lasting effects or make you infertile are untrue as well, according to experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Further, if you have a reaction to it, it will most likely happen shortly after you’ve gotten the vaccination.
What it does do is lessen the risk of a life-threatening reaction if you get COVID-19. Since it doesn’t contain a live virus, it can’t hurt you. Those with suppressed immune systems will get a layer of protection that should help them fight it off.
You should only wait if you currently have COVID-19. When you’re recovered, you should still make plans for the vaccine because experts aren’t sure how long you’re protected.
Former President Donald Trump, for example, got the vaccine and encouraged others to do so as well. He and the former first lady, Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus in October and still got the vaccine in January.
All of the other former presidents have been on the same page.
So what’s the hold up?
Again, those internet musings have planted doubt in Americans’ minds.
Now that there appears to be enough vaccine available for all adults by May to get the job done, it’s a no-brainer. The sooner we have a nation that’s protected, the sooner we can edge closer to normalcy.
With new strains breaking out (last week, nearly 40 cases of the U.K. variant were reported in Iowa; seven of them were in Plymouth County), we can’t be “too” protected.
While it would be nice to say the vaccine will eliminate our need to wear masks, that’s just not true. Masks are another line of defense and should continue until experts say it’s OK.
Frequent handwashing (a favorite of Gov. Kim Reynolds), social distancing and other precautions shouldn’t be abandoned, either.
So, when you get the opportunity to register for the vaccine, take it, don’t resist.
Your family and friends will be glad you did.