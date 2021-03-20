OUR OPINION: Don't be afraid of receiving the COVID vaccine

Remember that old ad, “Got milk?”

We need to revive it for the vaccination effort. Ask some people if they’ve gotten it – or plan to – and, surprisingly, they hesitate.

Did somebody start a social media rumor that vaccinating against COVID-19 was somehow bad? The idea that the government is trying to implant a chip to follow you – one of the theories -- is inane. (If you have a cellphone, you can already be tracked.)

The idea that it’s going to give you the disease, create long-lasting effects or make you infertile are untrue as well, according to experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Further, if you have a reaction to it, it will most likely happen shortly after you’ve gotten the vaccination.

What it does do is lessen the risk of a life-threatening reaction if you get COVID-19. Since it doesn’t contain a live virus, it can’t hurt you. Those with suppressed immune systems will get a layer of protection that should help them fight it off.

You should only wait if you currently have COVID-19. When you’re recovered, you should still make plans for the vaccine because experts aren’t sure how long you’re protected.