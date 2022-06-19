OUR OPINION: East High student rep right to call out school board behavior

Congratulations, Dominic Eastman. You’ve been able to do what members of the Sioux City school board apparently haven’t.

At Monday’s board meeting, Eastman, an East High School student council representative to the board who has attended meetings throughout the year, addressed the board about its recent behavior. Specifically: the way board president Dan Greenwell has been treating other board members.

Eastman called Greenwell’s actions a form of bullying and said he was unfit to be the board’s president.

Later, community leader Kristie McManamy echoed his feelings and said other board members were little more than bystanders, failing to call him on his behavior.

The real problem: Greenwell has the necessary votes to push his agenda without letting others weigh in. When they tried to express their concern, he often looks for ways to silence them.

Those who’ve attended meetings have witnessed how dismissive he has been of Monique Scarlett and, to a lesser degree, Perla Alarcon-Flory. The two – who used to have the board’s top jobs – frequently disagree with his conclusions and the way he conducts business. They say he isn’t transparent with the entire board and doesn’t facilitate discussion.

On May 9, Scarlett called him out. Greenwell slammed his gavel and said, “You’re not the president, madam.”

Scarlett’s response: “You have never respected a board member up here.”

Eastman said the clash was all too familiar. As a student, he was bullied. “When I did speak out, I was told I was looking for attention and literally told to stop looking for my 15 minutes of fame.”

The recently East graduate called for a change in leadership and said he was taking steps to have him removed.

Greenwell later told the audience he would do better. But does that change the way business is done?

As the board ponders the search for a successor to Superintendent Paul Gausman, it seems this is the worst time to try to silence anyone. If its members want the best possible person for the job, they need more discussion, more participation and more transparency.

Yes, there can be disagreements. But they don’t have to be fueled by the need to control.

Greenwell hasn’t appeared willing to listen to some who don’t agree with him. We'll be watching to see if Greenwell makes good on his promise to do better. If not, we may be agreeing with Eastman that a change in leadership is warranted.

