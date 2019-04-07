Hate crimes committed in the United States rose by 17 percent in 2017, the third consecutive year the number rose, the FBI said in its annual November report. More than 7,100 hate crime incidents were recorded in 2017, according to the report. The primary motives were race, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation.
Clearly, we have much work to do as a nation in the area of tolerance.
To this end, we again this year commend the organizers of Tolerance Week, one of the most important weeks on the local calendar. This year's Tolerance Week begins on Monday and continues through Friday.
Longtime Siouxland businessman Jerry Weiner and his wife, Kathy, deserve appreciation and praise for their efforts to open hearts and minds to diversity by beginning the annual Tolerance Week observance in 2005. We are a better, stronger community in a variety of ways for shared Tolerance Week experiences involving speakers, documentaries, music and art.
One highlight of Tolerance Week this year is a visit by Linda Hooper, the retired principal of Whitwell (Tennessee) Middle School whose students created the Paper Clips Children's Holocaust Memorial. The memorial's roots trace to a 1998 education project about the Holocaust through which students learned the importance of respect for different cultures. Dedicated in 2001, the memorial today receives international attention.
At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a 2005 documentary film about this extraordinary project, "Paper Clips," will be shown to the public at the Orpheum Theatre. Hooper will speak after the film.
All Tolerance Week events are free, open to the public and presented in partnership with Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for the Humanities. (For more information, visit toleranceweek.com.)
FBI numbers suggest we as a country need weeks like Tolerance Week as much, if not more today than we ever have. As we have before, members of this editorial board again urge our community to do its part to strengthen tolerance here and across America by supporting this week's activities and embracing the critical message behind them.