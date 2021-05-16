OUR OPINION: Ending pandemic jobless benefits early isn't a long-term solution for Iowa's workforce issues

Attracting enough workers to Iowa has been a problem for years.

Officials have tried touting the quality of life, the low cost of living, the ability to be around friends and family.

But now Gov. Kim Reynolds says it’s pandemic unemployment aid that has been holding us back.

Even though Congress approved the relief through September, Reynolds decided to end the additional federal payments and programs on June 12, saying it was discouraging workers from taking jobs in the state that need filling.

That’s a naïve approach.

Should unemployed Iowans accept jobs in fields they’ve never been in just because they’re the only option they have? Or should they leave the state and continue a career where they didn’t have to weigh outside sources and their ability to remove their access to help in time of need?

A number of Republican elected officials and business groups – like the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and the Siouxland Initiative – lauded Reynolds’ decision. Local employers have told the Initiative, the economic development arm of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, that they couldn’t compete with the added federal benefits, which includes a supplemental payment of $300 per week.