OUR OPINION: Ernst-Greenfield race could use less negativism

Have you already had your fill of negative Joni Ernst-Theresa Greenfield U.S. Senate race ads?

We have.

Frankly, the depth of negativism reflected by many of the ads we have seen (both ads from the campaign and ads from PACs) sour us on both candidates. To us, the wave of attack ads represent little more than additional evidence of the incivility rampant in our politics today.

Still, we are under no illusions. We concede negative ads must be effective in shaping voter opinions of candidates. If they weren't, we wouldn't see so many of them. And we understand negative ads for the Ernst-Greenfield race will dominate the landscape in Iowa through election day because the contest is close and under a national microscope due to the fact it's one key to control of the Senate next year.

Our hope, though, is the campaigns and the PACs who support them will spend a little more time between today and Nov. 3 informing us about the candidates' visions, priorities, positions on issues, what they will vote for and what they will vote against, and how Iowa and the nation will be better with them in the Senate.

In other words, we want to learn more about why Iowans should vote for Ernst or Greenfield and not just why we should vote against Ernst or Greenfield.