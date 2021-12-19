OUR OPINION: Extra pay for city of Sioux City workers raises more questions about COVID funds

In the last week, we’ve received a surprising number of calls and emails about the Sioux City Council’s decision to use COVID relief funds to award employee with a one-time incentive of $300.

Readers wondered why city workers were getting year-end “bonuses” when there were areas in the community that hadn’t been addressed. They also wanted to know why they called it an “incentive” when employees weren’t told at the start of the pandemic that they would be even be compensated for their extra efforts during a difficult time.

Also, they wanted to know who, exactly, was getting the money – workers who interacted with the public, managers who were working from home? Also, were employees who left during the last year going to get the incentives as well? And what about city-owned buildings -- like the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center -- that are operated by outside firms? Do their employees get the incentives, too?

The list of questions was long enough to suggest that, maybe, the city should have provided more information and gave the public more notice about the proposal before voting on it at Monday’s council meeting.

Further, there were lots of concerns about how it pertains to the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package signed by President Biden in March. Yes, we learned, it's allowable for local governments to use ARPA funds to provide premium pay to those deemed essential workers.

At Monday’s meeting, both Mayor Bob Scott and City Manager Bob Padmore did speak to many concerns residents have. Padmore said all full-time and permanent part-time emploeyes will receive the incentives. If the city later learns some employees weren't eligible for the ARPA funds, the city will use other funding to ensure every worker receives the incentive.

No, council members will not receive the extra pay.

But city leaders did open themselves to some questions, particularly since this was one of the first major expenditure of the COVID relief funds.

While we applaud the move (we saw city workers doing everything to keep the wheels moving during the height of the pandemic), we wonder if the city might better detail how it plans to spend other ARPA funds and what kind of improvements we’ll see.

Anyone who has listened to candidates running for City Council knows fixing deteriorating streets are among the biggest concerns residents have. City leaders deserve credit for their plans to devote the bulk of its $40.6 million in ARPA dollars towards infrastructure, including street, water and sewer projects.

Making those plans more widely known would go a long way toward stopping the idle chatter that has accompanied the decision about the employee incentives.

