OUR OPINION: Federal whistleblowers deserve protections

At the heart of the impeachment inquiry undertaken by the U.S. House is a complaint from a federal whistleblower about a phone call President Trump made to the president of Ukraine in July.

President Trump and allies have demanded release of the whistleblower's name. One name of an individual alleged to be the whistleblower is in public circulation.

In our view, that's disturbing. Why? Because we believe whistleblowers should be viewed through a wide lens, not a narrow, partisan lens.

Passed in 1989, the federal Whistleblower Protection Act provides protections for employees of the federal government who report possible wrongdoing such as violations of laws, rules, or regulations, mismanagement, abuse of authority, waste, or danger to public health or safety.

Retaliatory action is considered a violation. Isn't outing the whistleblower, in fact, a form of retaliation?

Debate rages today about whether it's illegal to publicly identify the Ukraine whistleblower. To that, we say: If it isn't against the law to name this, or any, federal whistleblower, it should be - for obvious reasons.