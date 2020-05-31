OUR OPINION: Feenstra represents best choice for Republicans in 4th District U.S. House primary

On multiple occasions, we have used this space to criticize King for what we view as inflammatory or questionable comments and expressed concern about the impact of those comments on our district. Each time King immerses himself in controversy in this fashion, he holds up our congressional district to ridicule and marginalizes himself within the legislative body he serves, we have written before.

In fact, fallout from the January 2019 NYT King story resulted in a vote by House Republicans to strip him of all committee assignments.

At a May 12 public candidate forum, King said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California will advocate for him to get those committee assignments back, according to a Journal story.

Not so fast, though. In published reports, McCarthy said he didn't tell King he would advocate for him.

“I never said that. Committee assignments are decided by the Steering Committee, he'll have the opportunity to make his case. I think members on the Steering Committee, I think he'd get the same answer that he got before,” McCarthy said during a May 15 news conference.

Representative Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, was even stronger in his response.