OUR OPINION: Feenstra represents best choice in Iowa's 4th District

As a state senator, Randy Feenstra has demonstrated an ability to get things done for his constituents in his Northwest Iowa district and forge coalitions to address key issues facing the state as a whole.

We believe Feenstra would follow a similar path as a member of the U.S. House. That’s one major reason why the Journal editorial board today endorses the Hull Republican over Sioux City Democrat J.D. Scholten in the race for Iowa’s 4th District.

Our choice was not an easy one. We believe Feenstra and Scholten both would be an improvement over the current office holder, Republican Rep. Steve King, who Feenstra defeated in the June primary. Two years ago, we endorsed Scholten over King. At the time, we noted Scholten’s many strengths, which include his deep roots in the district and his deep grasp of the issues. Though he's not receiving our support this time around, we believe Scholten has a lot to offer the public and we would encourage him to continue to seek elected office.

Our support for Scholten in 2018 was partially due to our frustration with King repeatedly making what we view as inflammatory or questionable comments on race and immigration. As King often found himself embroiled in controversies that attracted national attention, our district was often held up to ridicule and marginalization.