OUR OPINION: Fewer red lights on Hamilton Boulevard may make sense

Traveling on Hamilton Boulevard seems to have been a less frustrating experience for many motorists lately.

That's because three traffic signals on the busy commercial corridor -- at West Third, West Eighth and West 22nd streets -- have been temporarily turned off, as part of a study by the city to determine whether the stop lights should be removed permanently.

While the results of the study are not complete, we hope the City Council will eventually conclude the lights should be turned off for good.

Hamilton has long been one of the busiest thoroughfares in the city, carrying about 23,400 vehicles each day. It's a key artery for northside and westside residents to get to the downtown corridor or Interstate 29. Dozens of workers also are employed at the many businesses perched on Hamilton.

If you've ever traveled on the long and somewhat winding four-lane road, however, you know it can often take considerable time to get from one end to the other. It often becomes congested, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes. A major contributor is the numerous traffic signals on the boulevard, which seemingly turn red at most every intersection.

That's a major reason why the city, in conjunction with Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, is conducting the study.

The 90-day study, which began Aug. 11, is examining 17 signalized intersections, between Interstate 29 and Stone Park Boulevard. During the first 30 days, signals at the three intersections were in flash mode, stop were placed on side-street approaches and custom signs were installed at each intersection letting the public know the signal was under study for removal.

Additional changes at the intersections included:

-- Installing temporary barricades at West Third Street to close the median break.

-- Making access to West Third Street right turn only, and adding no left turn and stop signs on West Third.

-- Revising markings at West Eighth Street to provide an exclusive right turn lane and a shared through/left turn lane.

The second phase of the study started The signals were turned off and the signal heads were bagged.

That phase is scheduled to end Nov. 8. Until then, the public can continue to offer feedback on the idled traffic signals. So far, in a sign of robust interest in the subject, more than 550 comments have been received.

The experiment also seems to be working well, with no increase in serious accidents. And traffic on the street appears to be moving better.

If you have an opinion about the three intersections and traffic signals, let the city know by visiting: http://rebrand.ly/HamiltonTraffic or by calling 712-224-4990.

After the public comment period is complete, SIMPCO and the consultant, Burns & McDonnell, will review its findings and make recommendations to the City Council by mid-November.

Here's hoping that the public response is more than sufficient to move forward with taking the three traffic signals down for good.

