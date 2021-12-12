OUR OPINION: Five education bright spots in Siouxland

During a difficult year for those in education, we found five “thumbs up” reasons to be grateful this week.

1. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6 percent increase in funding for her state’s teachers. This is a welcome boost, particularly since South Dakota has had among the lowest-paid teachers in the country. In the spirit of “give credit where credit is due,” Noem wouldn’t have had the money had the state not gotten what she called a “giant handout” in COVID relief dollars from Congress and the Biden administration.

2. Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman was among the administrators who pitched in and taught Thursday when there weren’t enough substitutes to handle teacher absences. Gausman, who earned a bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a drummer in the university's marching band, filled in at a band class at West Middle School. That willingness to problem solve also explains why he was elected president of the Urban Superintendents Association of America. “Good on you,” as former Journal Editor Cal Olson used to say.

3. Siouxland schools proceeded on with holiday programs in the face of the pandemic. Sports teams, too, have been able to experience a degree of normalcy this year, even while parents and others debate the efficacy of masks and vaccines. Congratulations, students, for rolling with the punches.

4. Thanks to Missouri River Historical Development, 12 high schools in Woodbury County got $5,000 each to support their performing arts activities. Because they weren’t able to hold plays, concerts, show choir competitions and other activities, they weren’t able to sell concessions and raise funds. Now, with the grants as seed money, they can move forward and, hopefully, bring those quality of life activities back with strength.

5. Morningside University named a new president this week and made preparations for its third appearance in the NAIA national football championships in four years. Dr. Albert Mosley, who has extensive experience as a higher education and health care executive, will become become the 13th president of Morningside in June 2022. The Mustangs will play Des Moines’ Grand View University in the NAIA title game on Dec. 18 in Durham, North Carolina. For current President John Reynders, who is retiring after 23 years, the most in school history, both achievements must be great news.

