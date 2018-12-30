Editor's note: Today, our editorial board offers, in no specific order, five hopes we have for 2019.
Continued Reinvestment District progress
From the beginning, we have supported a plan by the city of Sioux City to leverage more than $13 million from the state's Reinvestment District Program to revitalize three key areas of our community.
The reinvestment district includes redevelopment to residential and commercial use by Ho-Chunk Inc. of several former industrial buildings in the 100 block of Virginia Street; construction of a hotel and parking ramp next to the city's downtown Convention Center; a $56 million renovation of the Warrior and Davidson buildings in the 500 block of Sixth Street into a combination hotel and residential/commercial/retail complex; and construction of an agriculture/recreation center at the former site of the John Morrell plant in the old stockyards area.
Some components of the program have advanced further than others to this point, but we remain optimistic about fortunes for all projects as we enter the new year.
Quick end to trade war with China
An encouraging sign for farm states like Iowa emerged earlier this month with news of a 90-day truce in the tariff battle between the United States and China.
Our hope is the three-month cease-fire represents the beginning of a quick end to the U.S.-China trade war and the potential it holds for economic calamity in farm country. In response to U.S. tariffs, the Chinese this year imposed or threatened to impose their own tariffs on a variety of agriculture products, including soybeans, corn, dairy, beef and pork.
Iowa is the second-largest exporter of ag products, behind only California, and leads the nation in soybean, corn and pork exports. Overall, U.S. ag exports to China total almost $20 billion each year; China is the world's second-largest importer of U.S. ag products. The U.S. sold some 33 million tons of soybeans to China in 2017, or nearly one-third of that country's soybean imports. China buys roughly half of U.S. soybean exports, or about $14 billion annually, and roughly one in three rows of soybeans grown on the nation's farms ends up in China, according to the American Soybean Association.
A recent Iowa State University report said Iowa farmers could lose up to $2.2 billion from U.S. trade wars with China and other nations, producing a ripple effect on state tax receipts, jobs and other industries, like manufacturing.
End to I-29 reconstruction
An 11-year plan to widen Interstate 29 to three lanes in each direction from Sergeant Bluff, through Sioux City, to the South Dakota border remains on schedule for completion by the end of 2019. In June 2015, the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission voted to include enough money in its new five-year plan to finish the 12-mile reconstruction.
The multi-phase project will produce improved Sioux City entrance and exit points - a selling point in efforts to attract economic development.
"We definitely tell prospects about it," Barbara Sloniker, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, told The Journal for a story earlier this month. "We have good infrastructure coming into and going out of Sioux City."
Extension of school tax
We support an extension of the one-cent sales tax for public school infrastructure, but only for school infrastructure as was the original intent. We do not support diverting money from an extended school infrastructure tax for other purposes. The tax is scheduled to sunset in 2029.
As we have said before in this space, we have an almost proprietary interest in this tax because its roots stretch back 20 years to Woodbury County. This county was the first in Iowa to approve a 10-year, local-option sales tax for public school infrastructure (the tax first passed in 1998; county voters approved a 10-year extension in 2005). The tax was supported by Iowans through referendums in individual counties across the state as a local-option sales tax before it became a statewide tax in 2008.
The benefits of the tax speak for themselves in the form of school improvements across Iowa, but perhaps no school district in the state has benefitted more from the tax than our local system. Still, a variety of needs remain – here and elsewhere. To plan and bond for critical future infrastructure projects, the Sioux City school district and districts throughout Iowa need an end to uncertainty about the future of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, tax.
Busier schedule at Tyson Events Center
As we first suggested in a July 22 editorial, the need exists for a bigger, busier Tyson Events Center schedule. It's reasonable to ask when the city will begin to see more robust dividends of the move to private management of Tyson this year under Philadelphia-based Spectra.
Spectra deserves credit for a busy schedule at the Orpheum Theatre under its management and for what it projects will be a reduction of $270,000 in the city's Tyson subsidy this year, but part of the reason for the change to private Spectra management was an expectation for bigger and more concerts at Tyson. The only Tyson concerts booked by Spectra for this calendar year were "Lost '80s Live" on Aug. 11 and "Gen-X Summer Tour" on Aug. 30.
We were pleased when Councilwoman Rhonda Capron publicly shared a concern similar to ours at City Council meetings on Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. The latter meeting included Spectra representatives. Capron's comments spoke to accountability on behalf of citizens for the new direction in Tyson management. At the Nov. 5 meeting, Spectra representatives assured council members the company is making progress on booking events.
"We do hear you. Our No. 1 goal right now is bookings. We have a lot of activity that will pay off," Rick Hontz, regional vice president of Spectra, told council members. "We believe once these events start hitting, we're going to be successful."
For today, we will remain patient, along with everyone else. Because a robust Tyson is crucial to local quality of life and local quality of life is essential to economic growth and prosperity, though, we hope community patience is rewarded by increased activity at the Tyson - sooner rather than later.