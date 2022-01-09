OUR OPINION: Five priorities for the Iowa legislative session

The Iowa Legislature reconvenes in Des Moines on Monday. Today, our editorial board suggests, in no specific order, 5 priorities for lawmakers to take during this year's 100-day session, which is scheduled to run into April.

1) Help employers with workforce challenges

With scores of employers -- both here and across the state -- desperate to fill open positions, it's essential that Iowa lawmakers take steps to do whatever they can to address the acute labor shortage.

The numbers paint a challenging picture for employers, whose recruitment efforts have become even more difficult during the pandemic. In November, the last month for which state workforce data is available, there were 85,600 fewer Iowans in the workforce, and the share of Iowans working was down more than 3 percentage points, to 66.8 percent. In January 2020, just before COVID-19 hit, there were 1.68 million Iowans in the workforce, and the share of Iowans working was 70 percent, according to state workforce data.

Legislators have suggested different ways they could attempt to tackle the problem: job training and preparation programs, boosting access to affordable housing and child care, cutting taxes or coaxing Iowans off unemployment and food assistance programs.

We support an all-of-the-above approach to try to bring some relief to business owners, many of whom are struggling to keep operating with so many shifts left unfilled.

2) Go slow on major tax reform

Statehouse Republicans are vowing to build on recent tax cuts they've passed, with Senate GOP leaders even pitching a “moon shot” tax-cut plan that would eventually eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

House Republicans are taking a more cautious view on how to handle a stockpile of one-time money in the state coffers — some from economic growth and some with the federal cash infusions to help weather the COVID-19 pandemic. House Speaker Pat Grassley says lawmakers should develop a responsible plan to return as much money as possible to taxpayers while keeping the state solvent.

We think Grassley's approach is the most prudent. We don't want Iowa to turn into another Kansas, a Midwest state that faced large budget shortfalls after lawmakers slashed income taxes for individuals and businesses in 2017.

That's not to say Iowa shouldn't continue efforts to create a competitive tax climate. After all, South Dakota, one of nine states with no personal individual income tax, is right on Sioux City's doorstep. Iowa lawmakers should extend the Targeted Jobs program, which allows qualifying businesses in border cities like Sioux City to apply for state withholding tax credits to relocate or expand in Iowa. Since its creation, the tax credits have helped create thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of capital investment.

3) Adopt a long-term water quality plan

Despite 63 percent approval from voters in a 2010 referendum, lawmakers have still not voted to increase the state sales tax by three-eighths of a cent to finance environmental measures that include improving water quality.

Majority Republicans acknowledge it's not likely to happen in this session either, saying a sales tax hike would complicate a priority issue to reduce or eventually eliminate the state income tax.

That's unfortunate. We feel Iowans have waited long enough to achieve the goal of reducing harmful nitrates flowing from farm fields into streams, lakes and groundwater. Continuing to put off action further threatens the state's drinking water and recreational jewels, like the deep-water lakes in our Okoboji region.

4) Don't interfere with employers' COVID policies

During last fall's special session, GOP lawmakers passed a law that permits Iowans who lose their jobs for refusing to comply with an employer's COVID-19 vaccination requirement to still collect unemployment benefits. Another new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds allows workers in private Iowa businesses to claim they are medically vulnerable or have a religious objection to a mandated vaccine based solely on their statements, rather than with the backing by a bona fide professional.

Key GOP lawmakers are now prepared to take even more stingent action on COVID-related employee and federal government mandates. State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who chairs the House committee on state government, pitched a proposal last week that would prohibit employers from requiring employees to receive vaccinations --- for COVID-19, the measles or any other disease --- or require them to wear face coverings.

We acknowledge Gov. Kim Reynolds and GOP lawmakers stringently object to Democratic President Joe Biden’s executive order, which is being challenged in the courts, that requires workers at businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else be tested regularly. But it seems hypocritical for Republicans to try to stand in the way of employers who voluntarily decide to have their workers vaccinated and/or wear masks. The GOP has long sold itself to voters as a pro-business party that lets private businesses run their own affairs, free from government-created mandates and costs.

5) Finally fix inequities in school funding

The state's funding formula for K-12 school districts has long penalized students and taxpayers in "property poor" districts like Sioux City, which must levy higher rates to generate the same revenue as property-rich districts. Of the 327 districts in the state, Sioux City has long ranked toward the bottom in property tax value per students.

The disparity has allowed 130 districts to spend more per pupil than the other 197, which include Sioux City. Short of appropriating an estimated $72 million to close the funding gap, the Sioux City district, in its legislative priorities, recommends a series of proposes to make the funding more equitable. We support those efforts, which include giving all districts spending authority for the difference and allowing school boards to decide locally whether to fund it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0