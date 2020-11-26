OUR OPINION: Five reasons to be thankful

Nebraska retained its status last month as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate, falling to 3 percent, less than half the national rate of 6.9%, according to data released Friday. Iowa and South Dakota had the third-lowest rate in the nation at 3.6%, behind only Nebraska and Vermont.

Metro Sioux City's jobless rate fell to 2.8 percent in October, tied with Iowa City for the lowest among the state's largest cities. Adding 800 non-farm jobs since September, Sioux City's employment reached a level comparable to the pre-COVID period in March, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

America's farmers

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, many Americans have canceled their family gatherings for Thanksgiving. But whether you're sitting down for dinner today with loved ones or just by yourself, we should all take a moment to remember the individuals who produced the food on our tables.

Today, the average U.S. farm feeds 166 people annually in our country and abroad. No region of the country appreciates the important role farmers and agri-businesses play in our nation's economy more than we do. In Iowa, for example, agriculture and its related industries pump $121.1 billion a year into the state's economy and create 1 out of every 5 jobs in the state, according to the Iowa Farm Bureau.