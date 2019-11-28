OUR OPINION: Five reasons we are thankful

Sioux City metro ranked first in the nation in its metro size in each of the previous three years.

America's men and women in uniform

Respect and admiration for members of our armed forces - the world's finest - and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for all of us is something for which we are thankful each and every day.

As you enjoy your Thanksgiving meal with your loved ones today, pause a moment in reflection on our servicemen and women who stand guard each and every day, around the clock, over our nation's security and freedoms.

In particular, consider the tens of thousands of service personnel who are deployed far from home in dozens of countries across the globe.

Law enforcement

Almost every day, we are reminded of the dangers inherent in the work of law officers.

In 2018, more than 140 law enforcement officers across the U.S. died while on duty. More than 50 of those deaths were caused by firearms - a 13 percent increase over 2017, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.