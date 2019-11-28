OUR OPINION: Five reasons we are thankful

Editor's note: For Thanksgiving, the members of our editorial board offer five reasons, in no specific order, why we ourselves - as Sioux Cityans, Iowans and Americans - are thankful.
Local economic strength
Signs of economic vitality are evident throughout our metro region.
Consider these examples:
- The metro Sioux City unemployment rate was just 2.4 percent for October.
- Per capita personal income in metro Sioux City rose 5.3 percent last year, exceeding the national average, a new federal report shows.
Per capita income - personal income divided by population - increased from $48,058 in 2017 to $50,586 in 2018 in the metro area, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Among the 392 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Sioux City ranked 112th in per capita personal income, The Journal reported on Sunday.
- The Sioux City metro region ranks in a tie for third place in the nation for economic development activity in areas with populations between 50,000 and 200,000, according to Atlanta-based Site Selection magazine.
In 2018, our metro region boasted 10 qualified projects involving either the location of new or the expansion of existing businesses and industries. To be included, projects must meet one of three criteria: Capital investment of $1 million or more, creation of a minimum of 20 new jobs or the addition of at least 20,000 square feet of new floor space.
Sioux City metro ranked first in the nation in its metro size in each of the previous three years.
America's men and women in uniform
Respect and admiration for members of our armed forces - the world's finest - and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for all of us is something for which we are thankful each and every day.
As you enjoy your Thanksgiving meal with your loved ones today, pause a moment in reflection on our servicemen and women who stand guard each and every day, around the clock, over our nation's security and freedoms.
In particular, consider the tens of thousands of service personnel who are deployed far from home in dozens of countries across the globe.
Law enforcement
Almost every day, we are reminded of the dangers inherent in the work of law officers.
In 2018, more than 140 law enforcement officers across the U.S. died while on duty. More than 50 of those deaths were caused by firearms - a 13 percent increase over 2017, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
In Sioux City, three police officers have been shot in the line of duty since 2013. Fortunately, all three officers returned to work.
No American should take for granted the potential for danger law enforcement personnel face every day or forget the debt of gratitude we owe these public servants for accepting those risks.
Spirit of giving
Again this year, we reflect in profound admiration at the giving nature of Siouxlanders.
A record number of Americans volunteer, according to a federal study released in November 2018 by the Corporation for National and Community Service. The 2018 Volunteering in America report found 77.34 million adults (30.3 percent) volunteered through an organization in 2017. Altogether, Americans volunteered nearly 6.9 billion hours, worth an estimated $167 billion in economic value, according to the report. Overall, half of all citizens (52.2 percent) donated to charity, the report said.
As area residents for many, many years, the members of our editorial board can attest to the fact this unselfish spirit of volunteerism, as well as a deep commitment to philanthropy, is alive and well within the communities of Siouxland. Time after time, year after year, residents of our tri-state area rise to the occasion to meet a spectrum of civic and charitable needs, challenges and causes.
This blessing of a strong giving spirit speaks volumes about the character of our city and region.
America's farmers
It seems only right on this day when so many of us will sit down to an abundance of food on our holiday tables to share some words about the men and women of agriculture.
More than anywhere else, we in the nation's heartland understand and appreciate the value and importance of our nation's farmers - the most prolific producers of food on the planet - to our nation and, indeed, the world.
Today, the average American farm produces enough food to feed about 165 people, according to the American Farm Bureau.