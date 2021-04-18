OUR OPINION: Fix the problems with Iowa's can deposit law

If you’re old enough to remember when beer and soft-drink cans were first introduced, you know they were meant to be disposable. You didn’t store them in the garage hoping to one day redeem them.

You tossed them.

Now, they’re a key factor in the world of recycling and, once more, a hot potato among Iowa legislators.

After spending several sessions debating where Iowans can bring those cans and bottles to collect the 5 cents-per-container deposit they paid, lawmakers accumulated an unexpected pandemic problem: Too many cans and bottles, retailers wanting to get out of the business of redeeming them, and not enough stand-alone redemption centers.

Even worse? Owners of the collection points complained the current deposit was not enough to cover the cost of processing those containers.

Ten years ago, more than 200 stand-alone redemption centers existed. Now, because of a poor financial return on cans and bottles, there are nearly 100 fewer. At least 26 of the state’s 99 counties don’t have any centers, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Recycling? Somehow it doesn’t take a legislator to realize that concept could go out the window just like those first cans.