Following the Nov. 6 midterm election, we said we believe the message American voters sent lawmakers in our nation's capital was this: No one side possesses all the right answers to the difficult questions of today and both sides should work harder at working together to find common ground.
To this end, we react positively to an Associated Press story in the Nov. 24 Journal headlined "Impeaching Trump is not on the House Democrats' to-do list."
"As House Democrats begin laying out the vision for their new majority, that item is noticeably missing from the to-do list and firmly on the margin," the story reported.
Nancy Pelosi, who Democrats nominated for House speaker on Wednesday, was quoted in the story as saying the "divisive activity" of impeachment must be approached in bipartisan fashion.
"If the case is there, then that should be self-evident to Democrats and Republicans," Pelosi said.
Focusing on issues - and, we will add, looking for compromise opportunities on the key challenges facing the nation - is, in our view, a good strategy not only for Democrats, but for the country as a whole.
Given their low approval rating of the job it's doing (according to an August Gallup poll, it's less than 20 percent), Americans want more working together for the greater good of the country and less political payback and gridlock from Congress.
Only time will tell, of course, if anything changes in the new Congress next year. For today, we will draw hope from encouraging stories like the one on Nov. 24 that our leaders in Washington will embrace the results of the midterm election as an opportunity to strive for something better.