OUR OPINION: Follow the Journal to learn more about Sioux City council, school board candidates

How did that happen?

That’s a question you hear from people who didn’t vote in an election. After the fact, they wonder how someone with ideas unlike theirs managed to get in office.

It’s simple: The winning candidates mobilized people to vote for them. When voter turnouts are low (for local elections, in particular), it’s easy to find enough like-minded people to crack the door.

Then, when the newcomer presses an agenda that doesn’t mesh with that of residents, the “how did it happen?” question pops up.

There are two ways to blunt the surprise.

First, become informed about the candidates.

Second, vote.

If you don’t, the onus is on you.

To help with the first task, City Hall reporter Dolly Butz is interviewing the four candidates -- Dan Moore, Ike Rayford, Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters -- for two open Sioux City City Council seats. Education reporter Caitlin Yamada is interviewing the nine candidates -- Perla Alarcon-Flory, Arthur Ryan Baker, Shaun Broyhill, Michael Bushby, Jan George, Chad Krastel, Amanda Gibson, Bob Michaelson and Joshua Potter -- for three Sioux City school board seats.

You’ll learn their positions on a number of topics and you’ll get a good sense of their priorities as compared to yours.

We’ll post videos of our interviews with the Council candidates, as well, so you can see how they react to the issues. For the videos, Dolly asked all four the same questions. The questions weren’t shared in advance; they had no idea what issues she’d address.

Caitlin reached out to the school board candidates and will have responses from them regarding the challenges a new board will face. Because there are nine running for three seats, that ensures there will be at least two new members (board president Perla Alarcon-Flory is the only incumbent seeking re-election). Because most of those running have not held public office, there’s a need to discover where they stand and how they plan to vote.

Telling you about those candidates is one of the tasks we take most seriously. We want you to make an informed decision.

Our job is giving you information, yours is acting on it and voting.

The City Council candidate stories will be featured in the A section beginning Wednesday, with the school board candidates to follow the next week. The previews will unfold in alphabetical order.

In addition, we offered each of the candidates an opportunity to make a case, in their own words, why voters should support them. The statements from the four council candidates will begin appearing on our Opinion page starting Wednesday, followed by the school board candidates the next week.

If you miss any of the stories, opinion pieces, photos or videos, you can always find them on siouxcityjournal.com.

