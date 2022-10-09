OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay

Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs.

With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.

The bad news was yet another indication that nothing should be taken for granted.

Many employees faced a gut-wrenching choice -- decide within a month whether to uproot their lives and families by relocating to Springdale or remain in Siouxland with an uncertain career future. We sympathize with the situation they now find themselves in through no fault of their own.

Considering housing and other living expenses in Northwest Arkansas are more expensive, it’s a sure bet many employees would rather stay here. If we can retain them, we should.

Local leaders, who immediately vowed to assist those who opt to stay, pointed to the scores of area employers eager to hire. But are the available jobs and skillsets the best match for the white-collar professionals at Tyson?

Instead of touting our employment numbers, state and local officials should be looking to recruit new businesses with similar positions and pay that would be eager to recruit such a ready workforce. With Site Selection magazine regularly proclaiming metro Sioux City as the top small-size city for business expansion, it's not hard to imagine landing such an employer to call Siouxland home.

Where do we find those higher-paying jobs? We’ve been home to high-tech industries. We once extolled our abilities as a major hub for calls center. We have long been proud of our medical community.

Banking has helped South Dakota grow; insurance is big in Nebraska. Agriculture has long been the bread and butter of the Midwest. Education may be a likely next step.

Could an Amazon or Google center be in our future?

The possibilities unfold like the opening scenes of a movie. There’s plenty to consider. But at what price?

In the past, economic developers have offered big concessions to attract businesses. We hear about the tax cuts, new roads and promises to upgrade the quality of life. But do we ever hear what kind of commitment the business will make in exchange? Should such a partnership be one-sided? Or should the business promise to stay for a period of years so everyone isn’t blindsided?

Would state and local officials be wiser to encourage at least some of the Tyson employees to start small businesses and help them grow, similar to what happened after Gateway moved its headquarters to San Diego?

Now would be the right time to talk to those employees and learn what our strengths are and why they’d like to stay here. Cost of living and quality of life would certainly be among them. What about safety? Opportunity? Education?

What business would like to tap into that desire and locate here? It shouldn’t be that hard to make a list. Then, it’s just a matter of targeting them and pointing out what we’ve known a long time.

Siouxlanders work hard, keep a low profile and care about their families.

Shouldn’t that be enough to say this is the place to be?