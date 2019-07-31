In the minds of some Americans, apparently, it's wrong to criticize the United States. If you do, you don't love the United States, and you should leave.
Really?
The absurd notion you should forfeit the right to live in our country as a citizen if you say something negative - or even a lot of somethings negative - about it resurfaced (this wasn't the first time "America, love it or leave it," or words to that effect, have been used by some Americans about other Americans) following tweets by President Trump earlier this month.
The president directed his tweets at "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" - believed to be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota - who he said should “go back” to "the places from which they came" because they criticized the United States (three of the four were born here, Omar was born in Somalia, but today is a U.S. citizen). The following day at a White House event, President Trump expounded: “As far as I’m concerned, if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave. That is what I say all of the time. That’s what I said in a tweet, which I guess some people think is controversial, a lot of people love it by the way. A lot of people love it, but if you’re not happy in the U.S., if you are complaining all of the time, very simply, you can leave. You can leave right now. Come back if you want, don’t come back, that's OK, too. But if you’re not happy, you can leave." Later that week, the chant of "send her back" began in reference to Omar at a Trump rally in Greenville, North Carolina.
Ugly stuff.
All Americans possess the constitutional right to speak their mind if they believe something is bad or wrong in our country and they believe change will make this an even better nation. Doing so doesn't represent "hate." Sometimes, in fact, drawing attention to its flaws is the ultimate act of love by a citizen for the United States.
No citizen should be told to leave for embracing freedom of expression, including expressions critical of government.
That all of us enjoy such freedom is part of why we love America and believe it's great.